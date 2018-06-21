Police release last known photos of man missing for a month

Police have released new photos of a 30-year-old man who disappeared weeks ago.
Seth Morgan was last seen in Bartow County on May 24. Police say he left for work at the Zep facility in Emerson before taking a taxi to a McDonald's in Cartersville.
Morgan then took the same cab to a cousin's house near Cartersville. He hasn't been heard from since.
Channel 2's Lauren Pozen was at the Bartow County Sheriff's Office when police released the last known photos of Morgan, taken on surveillance cameras at the McDonald's. Pozen also spoke with Morgan's parents, who are worried for their son.
Morgan's mother said her son has a child and that this is very unusual for him.
“I spoke to him two, maybe three times in a week. If I didn’t speak to him, someone spoke to him so this is out of character," she said.
Police are asking anyone who has information to call them.
We're hearing from Morgan's parents about what they would say to their son if he was watching, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
