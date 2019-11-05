Police release photos of where missing Clark Atlanta student was last seen

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have released new photos of a missing Clark Atlanta University student who disappeared a week ago.
Alexis Crawford's family says they haven't seen or spoken to the 21-year-old since she left her apartment on Oct. 30.
The new photos from Atlanta police show Crawford inside a business at 595 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard in southwest Atlanta before she disappeared.
Police just released these photos of missing @CAU student Alexis Crawford. This is what the 21 y/o was wearing when she was last seen alive in an Atlanta store. If you know anything, call crimestoppers. Her disappearance is devastating to her family. pic.twitter.com/KIu4FbaGDT— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) November 5, 2019
Channel 2 Action News spoke with Crawford's family at Atlanta police headquarters Monday.
Her family told Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes they don't go more than a day without talking to each other. That's why they believe something is terribly wrong.
Crawford is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. Anyone with information on Crawford is urged to contact Atlanta police.
