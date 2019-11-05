  • Police release photos of where missing Clark Atlanta student was last seen

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Atlanta police have released new photos of a missing Clark Atlanta University student who disappeared a week ago.

    Alexis Crawford's family says they haven't seen or spoken to the 21-year-old since she left her apartment on Oct. 30. 

    The new photos from Atlanta police show Crawford inside a business at 595 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard in southwest Atlanta before she disappeared.

    Channel 2 Action News spoke with Crawford's family at Atlanta police headquarters Monday.

    Her family told Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes they don't go more than a day without talking to each other. That's why they believe something is terribly wrong.

    Crawford is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. Anyone with information on Crawford is urged to contact Atlanta police. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories