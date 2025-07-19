Police receive call about possible child neglect. Then, 2 Fulton County officers stepped in to help

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two Fulton County police officers’ act of kindness may have changed one family’s life.

The department stated that recently, Capt. Dwyer and Sgt. Penman responded to a call involving possible child and animal neglect.

However, when the officers arrived at the home, they recognized a family that needed help.

The FCPD said Dwyer and Penman didn’t think twice about helping out.

The pair collected donations and purchase clothing, shoes, food, and toys for the family with their own money, according to the department.

Fulton County Animal Control Officers also donated dog food.

"This is a great example of community policing and going above and beyond. We’re proud of our officers for looking out for the most vulnerable members of our community and finding a way to make a difference," the FCPD said.

