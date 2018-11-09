PIKE COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Pike County arrested a 22-year-old man accused of running a fake GoFundMe account that was accepting money on behalf of the family of Dylan Thomas.
According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Justus Hughley was charged with computer theft for accepting donations on behalf of Thomas, who died after being injured during a football game in September.
Investigators said they served several subpoenas throughout the country to gather necessary information to charge Hughley.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, a bank account in Iowa was used by Hughley to transfer money from the GoFundMe account.
Investigators said the transactions were reported as fraudulent and Hughley never received any money.
Hughley was arrested in Upson County, and is currently in the Pike County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.
Last month, the Pike County coroner confirmed that Thomas, 16, suffered cardiac arrest due to a head injury. The coroner officially ruled the death was accidental.
