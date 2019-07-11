DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in DeKalb County that started as a home invasion.
Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach saw homicide investigators at the scene.
BREAKING: DeKalb Police investigating shooting and possible home invasion at home in Northcrest neighborhood. One victim and homicide detectives called to scene pic.twitter.com/2TZqdOe8Iv
— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) July 11, 2019
The shooting happened in the 3000 block of Northlake Trail Thursday morning.
DeKalb County police said a man broke into someone's home with a machete and the homeowner shot him.
He was taken to a hospital and later died.
