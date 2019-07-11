  • Man with machete shot, killed after breaking into DeKalb County home, police say

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in DeKalb County that started as a home invasion.

    The shooting happened in the 3000 block of Northlake Trail Thursday morning.

    DeKalb County police said a man broke into someone's home with a machete and the homeowner shot him.

    He was taken to a hospital and later died.

