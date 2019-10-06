  • Police: 3 people shot outside club in southeast Atlanta; 2 critically injured

    By: Lauren Pozen

    ATLANTA - Police are investigating a triple shooting at a club in southeast Atlanta Sunday morning. 

    Police told Channel 2's Lauren Pozen three people were shot outside The Chill Spot nightclub at 1945 Moreland Avenue. The club is located across the street from the Starlight Drive-In. 

    Two of the people shot are in critical condition while the third is stable, according to police. 

    Pozen spotted investigators around one car sprayed with at least five bullet holes. Another car also had shattered windows from the gunfire.

