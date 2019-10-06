Police: 3 people shot outside club in southeast Atlanta; 2 critically injured

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a triple shooting at a club in southeast Atlanta Sunday morning.
Police told Channel 2's Lauren Pozen three people were shot outside The Chill Spot nightclub at 1945 Moreland Avenue. The club is located across the street from the Starlight Drive-In.
Two of the people shot are in critical condition while the third is stable, according to police.
We're speaking with CSI investigators at the scene to learn what led up to the gunfire, for Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.
One of the cars that was shot up outside The Chill Spot is being towed away. Police say shots were fired after an altercation inside the after hours Spot. 3 ppl shot and all but one is in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/Y7JtCKcrZe— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) October 6, 2019
Pozen is live at the scene right now where there is still an active police presence.
Pozen spotted investigators around one car sprayed with at least five bullet holes. Another car also had shattered windows from the gunfire.
I was right...there is something with this car. I noticed it when I was live during my 7am report. Windows are shattered. So that's 2 cars shot at outside the Chill Spot in SE Atlanta. Working to learn more. Another update at 730 @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/zLNgUOmLAG— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) October 6, 2019
Police are investigating a shooting at a club in SE Atlanta. I counted 5 bullet holes on a car. Group of people are off the the side. Police are taking statements @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/IrYoVPI8tM— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) October 6, 2019
TRENDING STORIES:
- Key witness in Dallas officer Amanda Guyger's trial killed outside apartment, police say
- Woman gets on flight to Atlanta with no ticket, I.D. in major security breach
- Hollywood stars, Atlanta elite hit red carpet for grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}