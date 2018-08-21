  • Body found in Walmart parking lot, sheriff's officials say

    Updated:

    BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating after a body was found in a local Walmart parking lot.

    The Barrow County Sheriff's Office told Channel 2 Action News that someone found the remains Monday at the store off Atlanta Highway in Winder. 

    Investigators are working to learn how the person died.

    Stay with WSBTV.com and watch Channel 2 Action News for updates on this developing story. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories