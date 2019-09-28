0 Police ID 4 people killed, driver accused of causing crash in Butts County

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. - Officials identified the four people killed when a driver escaping deputies slammed into a pickup truck in Butts County.

The Georgia State Patrol said the driver who caused the crash is 23-year-old Shikym Jenkins. The two passengers in his car were killed: 25-year-old Ebony Young and 26-year-old Sukquawn Hayes.

Both Jenkins and Hayes had outstanding warrants in Chatham County, according to the Butts County Sheriff's Office.

Two of the four people inside the pickup truck were killed. They were identified as 72-year-old Judy Martin and 76-year-old Sandra Bowden.

The driver of the pickup, identified as 79-year-old Thomas Bowden was critically injured in the wreck. Ronald Martin, 76, who was in the front passenger seat, was also injured. Both were taken to the hospital.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Ga. 36 and Nathan Thaxton Road. It had started earlier as a traffic stop when a Monroe County sheriff's deputy attempted to pull over a Chevy Impala along Interstate 75.

GSP said Jenkins sped off and the deputy followed the car for several miles before he called off the chase at mile marker 198.

The sheriff's office said Jenkins exited the interstate onto Ga. 36 toward Jackson and nearly hit a Butts County deputy.

"My deputy was traveling westbound on Hwy 36 when he was met head on with the suspect vehicle traveling in excess of 110 mph, traveling eastbound in the westbound lane. By the time my deputy could turn around, the suspect vehicle was out of sight and had successfully eluded law enforcement for the second time," Sheriff Gary Long said.

GSP said the car went off the shoulder of the road, overcorrected and then hit the pickup truck head-on.

Jenkins was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The investigation is still ongoing and no charges have been filed yet.

Information from our partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.

