Police, counterprotesters gathering for rally organized by white supremacist group

DAHLONEGA, Ga. - State and local law enforcement have prepared for a gathering in downtown Dahlonega today that was organized by white supremacists who have advertised it as a rally in support of President Donald Trump.
The organizer is Chester Doles, a North Georgia resident with decades of experience as a white power activist. Doles is a former member of the Ku Klux Klan and was an organizer for the National Alliance, a mostly defunct white supremacist group with deeply anti-Semitic and anti-immigrant beliefs.
Happening now: A group of counter protesters at a Pro Trump rally organized by White Supremacists in Dahlonega. I'm seeing more law enforcement here than attendees. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/DCtAe1JN6N— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) September 14, 2019
Among those speaking out against the event is U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., who represents the region.
"White supremacy and white nationalism have no place in our country, and I will continue to denounce any and all forms of hate," he said last week. "For that reason, I will not be attending the event in Dahlonega on September 14, which has been organized by known associates of hate organizations."
The rally is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on the downtown square.
