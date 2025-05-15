Police arrest suspect in shooting on GA university campus

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia Southern University police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that happened Tuesday on the school’s Savannah campus.

Police say neither the suspect nor the victim is an enrolled student and that they both knew each other. The shooting happened in the Residential 1 parking lot.

The suspect was arrested at an off-campus site and charged with aggravated assault.

Other charges may be filed in the future.

After the shooting on Tuesday, students on the Savannah campus were told to shelter in place. About an hour later, at around 9 p.m., police determined there was no immediate threat to students and they were given the “all clear” alert.

GSU’s main campus is located in Statesboro, about 57 miles northwest of Savannah.

