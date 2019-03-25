Police: Armed carjackers rob man in one of Atlanta's most exclusive neighborhoods

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for armed carjackers who robbed a man at gunpoint in one of Atlanta's most exclusive neighborhoods.
Channel 2 Action News obtained exclusive surveillance video after a homeowner's security camera captured the frantic moments following the incident last Thursday along Peachtree Circle in Atlanta's historic Ansley Park neighborhood.
"This is a total anomaly. Definitely. This is not a regular occurrence here," a neighbor, who did not want to be identified, told Channel 2's Michael Seiden. “It’s really scary to hear these types of things happen.”
The victim, who's from Phoenix, told police he was driving his black 2019 Toyota Camry when he stopped to use his phone.
TRENDING STORIES
- Video shows man who sprayed apartment complex with bullets 2 days in a row
- Georgia Tech senior tackle Brandon Adams dies at age of 21
- Cruise ship passengers evacuated via helicopter in rough seas
That’s when he claims that two men, one armed with a handgun, approached him and started demanding that the victim get out of his car.
Police said one of the carjackers got physical, hitting the driver in the head before the men drove off in the victim's car.
As the search continues for the two masked men, neighbors are coming together and staying vigilant, just in case the thieves strike again.
“Our neighborhood puts a lot of emphasis on safety. We have our own security patrols, and our police precinct comes through here regularly,” the neighbor said.
Seiden tried to contact the victim for comment, but his phone has been disconnected.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}