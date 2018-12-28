GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in East Point

ATLANTA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting Friday morning.
The shooting involved the East Point Police Department.
The incident is believed to be related to police activity that shut down part of Interstate 285 south of Atlanta.
The southbound lanes were shut down near Camp Creek Parkway.
We're working to learn details of the police activity on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
TRAVEL ADVISORY: Fulton Co,.; Police Activity: I-285/sb (outer loop) at Camp Creek Pkwy; (exit 2); All Lanes are Blocked; delays; use I-75/85/; https://t.co/RuPa64SzPC; #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/RUqHTbPwKb— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) December 28, 2018
