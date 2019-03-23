Plane crashes near homes in northwest Georgia, leaving at least 1 dead

Gordon County, Ga. - Officials say a small plane has crashed in Gordon County, leaving at least one person dead.
The crash happened near some homes on Spenser Drive in Calhoun Saturday afternoon, officials said.
The NTSB is investigating what caused the crash. It's unclear if there was damage to any homes on the ground.
We have a reporter and a photographer headed to the scene to learn more for a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES
- Family goals: Mother and daughter pilot Delta flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta
- Police to reopen and retest evidence in Atlanta child murders case
- 2 teens charged with arson after fire destroys house, damages 8 others
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}