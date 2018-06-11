0 Pizza delivery driver says he was robbed, assaulted with brick in setup

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - What ended with violence started out like any other call for one pizza delivery driver last Wednesday night. Someone placed an order for two pizzas and a 2-liter Fanta at a Domino's in Henry County.

Domino's driver Michael Giza hopped in his car and headed to Misty Ridge Trail in Stockbridge, where things took a dangerous turn.

Giza said the first time he knocked on the door, no one appeared to be home, so he left.

Shortly after, he got a call saying to return to the home because the customer had been in the bathroom, but police said it was all a ploy.

"(I) went and knocked on the door again. I waited 5, 10 minutes because of the handicap ramp," Giza said.

Again, no one came to the door. When Giza started walking to his car, he said he was ambushed by two young men who had been hiding on the side of the house; one was wearing a mask and had a brick in his hand.

"We (now) know the call was a setup," Giza told Channel 2 Action News.

