ATLANTA - The week begins with a hot, humid morning ahead of showers and possible storms today.
“Showers and storms could begin at any time today,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said.
Northeast Georgia is in a risk for isolated strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening.
Storm Prediction Center has NE GA in a risk for isolated strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening. Some showers and storms could begin as early as late morning to early afternoon in far north Georgia. Damaging wind, heavy rain main threats. pic.twitter.com/u8KMTYpwcn— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) June 11, 2018
“Some showers and storms could begin as early as late morning to early afternoon in far north Georgia,” Minton said.
Damaging wind and heavy rain are the main threats, Minton said.
Mountain counties are in a Dense Fog Advisory through 11 a.m. Monday.
“Visibility may drop to 1/4 mile or less at times this morning,” Minton said.
DENSE FOG ADVISORY:— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) June 11, 2018
Mountain counties are in a Dense Fog Advisory through 11am today. Visibility may drop to 1/4 mile or less at times this morning. pic.twitter.com/KxkPTBqVD2
The heat will continue through the week, as well as the humidity.
The combination of humid air and heat will bring more afternoon and evening storms, Minton said.
