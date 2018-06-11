  • Hot, humid morning ahead of afternoon showers

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - The week begins with a hot, humid morning ahead of showers and possible storms today.

    Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the timing of rain in your neighborhood, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    “Showers and storms could begin at any time today,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said. 

    Northeast Georgia is in a risk for isolated strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening.  

    “Some showers and storms could begin as early as late morning to early afternoon in far north Georgia,” Minton said.

    Damaging wind and heavy rain are the main threats, Minton said.

    [Download the free Severe Weather Team 2 app for alerts in your area]

    Mountain counties are in a Dense Fog Advisory through 11 a.m. Monday.  

    “Visibility may drop to 1/4 mile or less at times this morning,” Minton said.

    The heat will continue through the week, as well as the humidity. 

    The combination of humid air and heat will bring more afternoon and evening storms, Minton said.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Hot, humid morning ahead of afternoon showers

  • Headline Goes Here

    Innocent bystander caught in crossfire of deputy-involved shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    23-year-old man shot in the stomach in South Fulton County, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Homeowners say road project will destroy their neighborhood

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Fake cop pulls over man in Clayton County, beats him, steals money