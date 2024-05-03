Pilot remembered as hero as he avoided homes as plane went down in Georgia neighborhood

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A pilot is being remembered as a hero after his plane went down in a Georgia neighborhood.

It happened just before 8 a.m. Thursday in Augusta.

Authorities said it appears the pilot Jason McKenzie swerved to avoid homes, on the way down. He did not survive.

Neighbors heard the crash and knew something was wrong.

“It’s definitely a miracle just by looking at it the pilot was experienced, well experienced because otherwise, he could’ve landed that plane on a house, on top of a car,” a neighbor said.

Emergency crews said because of the time of day the crash happened things could have been a lot worse with people leaving for work.

“Very lucky. And we can only credit that pilot of that situation for having the wherewithal to not involve another structure,” Augusta Fire Chief Antonio Burden said.

McKenzie was an associate director of philanthropy at Augusta University.

