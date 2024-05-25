Pike County infant had 11 broken bones before he was 8 weeks old, now his parents are in custody

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — A Pike County jury has found a couple guilty of abusing their infant son for weeks after he was born.

District Attorney Marie Broder’s office announced that Tarilyn Allie Lester Alexander and Joseph Tyler Alexander were convicted of eight counts of aggravated battery and four counts of child cruelty.

Prosecutors say the child spent the first 10 days of his life in the NICU, meaning he was in his parents’ custody for less than seven weeks.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In that time, the infant suffered 11 broken bones, bruising on his face, broken blood vessels in his eyes, reflux and more.

Neither parent offered any explanation for the injuries and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta doctors diagnosed his injuries as non-accidental trauma.

While the case was pending, the Alexanders hired doctors to testify that their son had hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a connective tissue disorder that would have explained the broken bones.

TRENDING STORIES:

All of the State’s medical witnesses, including doctors from four major Georgia hospital systems, testified that the only explanation for the child’s injuries is abuse.

Witnesses also testified that since being removed from his parents’ care, the child has not had any broken bones.

Both were sentenced to 18 months in custody followed by 15 years of probation.

They may have contact with their son once they are released from prison.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Disturbing video shows GA officers tase man with broken skull after ATV crash, put him in headlock

©2024 Cox Media Group