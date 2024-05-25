Metro Atlanta man who vanished while hiking in Guatemala found alive

ANTIGUA, Guatemala — The family of a metro Atlanta man who disappeared while on a hike in Guatemala has confirmed that he has bene found alive.

This past Tuesday, 26-year-old Zain Waliany was last seen hiking Volcan de Acatenango.

Waliany and a friend had been hiking for more than 12 hours, when the friend decided to split up at midnight to go to basecamp, while Waliany continued hiking.

His family confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that he was found and is currently in a hospital in Guatemala being treated after several falls. They say they are waiting on updates on his condition before determining when he can return to the U.S.

The family set up an online fundraiser to help raise money for their search efforts, but will also need help offseting medical costs and the costs of helping him return home.

