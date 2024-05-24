Metro Atlanta man disappears after going on a hike in Guatemala

ANTIGUA, Guatemala — A metro Atlanta man disappeared earlier this week while hiking in Guatemala.

This past Tuesday, 26-year-old Zain Wailiany was last seen hiking Volcan de Acatenango.

Waliany and a friend had been hiking for more than 12 hours, when the friend decided to split up at midnight to go to basecamp, while Waliany continued hiking.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The family said Wailany was last seen wearing white pants and a multi-colored, tie-dye, crew-neck sweatshirt, under a black raincoat with his hair in a bun.

Now, Wailany’s family is asking for financial help to find him.

TRENDING STORIES:

The family said it needs financial support to coordinate and assist search parties, hire and deploy aerial support, print flyers and pay local rewards.

Anyone with information about Wailany is asked to text or call (470)-952-4063.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Funeral home accused of giving parents dirt instead of ashes has done it before, lawyer says

©2024 Cox Media Group