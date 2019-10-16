PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - Pickens County Schools officials say it is reversing its decision that would have allowed students to use the bathroom that fits their gender identity.
The school district cited death threats, student harassment and vandalism of school property in their decision.
We're working to learn more about the reversal, on Channel 2 Action News
In a news release, the district said it has the responsibility to protect students and staff, but it has "concerns that it may not be able to meet these recently increased demands."
In recent days, school superintendent Carlton Wilson told Channel 2 Action News that he was just following the law.
TRENDING STORIES:
But his decision was met with opposition from parents of students in the county. There were some supporters at meetings with the community, too.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}