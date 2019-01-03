PETA demands UGA, Texas retire mascots after Uga, Bevo tussle

ATHENS - PETA has sent letters to the University of Georgia and the University of Texas demanding they retire their animal mascots after a near-disaster between Texas steer Bevo and Georgia bulldog Uga.
Bevo charged at Uga on the field during the Sugar Bowl last week, nearly hooking the beloved bulldog and sending reporters diving for cover.
Channel 2's Berndt Petersen reached out to Uga's owners to get their reaction to PETTA's demand.
What UGA officials think of the request, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
