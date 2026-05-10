Person wounded in gun sale gone wrong, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said someone was shot in the right shoulder area and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital on Saturday afternoon.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer took video of the police response in a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a gun sale gone wrong Saturday afternoon in the 2900 block of Springdale Road SW.

The two possible suspects, who were not in custody as of 6 p.m., came to meet to buy a gun, police said.

APD didn’t identify the victim or the suspects.

Police said the victim was alert, conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital.

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