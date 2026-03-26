Person shot, killed after 12-year-old mishandles gun at LaGrange apartment

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A 12-year-old mishandling a gun shot and killed someone Wednesday night, according to LaGrange police.

Officers responded to the Wood Glen apartments on North Cary Street around 8:45 p.m. and found Nyquarious Gates, who had been shot. Paramedics rushed Gates to Wellstar West Georgia Medical, where he later died.

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Investigators determined that Gates was shot by a 12-year-old who was “mishandling” a loaded gun. Police took the 12-year-old into custody on an involuntary manslaughter charge.

Police did not release Gates’ age and how Gates and the 12-year-old knew each other.

LaGrange police said anyone who has information on the shooting can contact Detective B. Vinson at 706-883-2620.

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