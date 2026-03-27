Bojangles workers call police after man refuses to leave. Officers found him with guns, drugs

MARIETTA, Ga. — A man who refused to leave a fast food restaurant has been charged after police found him with a pair of guns and drugs.

Marietta police responded to the Bojangles on Cobb Pkwy on Monday after restaurant staff called them.

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Police said Joseph Watson stayed in the bathroom for a long period of time before he sat down at a table and refused to leave.

When officers arrived to remove him for loitering, they found Watson with a handgun in his sweatshirt pocket and a second handgun in his bag.

One of the handguns was reported stolen out of Union City and had been modified with a switch. Watson also had 55.1 grams of marijuana in his bag, according to the warrant.

Watson faces felony charges for intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of firearms sawed off and theft. He remains in the Cobb County Jail with no bond as of Friday.

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