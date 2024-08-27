Person critically injured after crashing into an Atlanta fire truck

ATLANTA — A person was injured after a crash involving a fire truck.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department said Engine and Truck 14 were responding to an accident at Arthur Langford EB Expy SW and Perkerson Rd SW around 7:15 p.m. Monday.

While Truck 14 blocked traffic to shield Engine 14, another vehicle hit the fire truck.

AFRD said the collision left major damage to the back of the fire truck.

A person inside the car that hit the fire truck was critically injured.

No firefighters reported any injuries while on the scene.

