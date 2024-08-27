Person critically injured after crashing into an Atlanta fire truck

ATLANTA — A person was injured after a crash involving a fire truck.
Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department said Engine and Truck 14 were responding to an accident at Arthur Langford EB Expy SW and Perkerson Rd SW around 7:15 p.m. Monday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
While Truck 14 blocked traffic to shield Engine 14, another vehicle hit the fire truck.
AFRD said the collision left major damage to the back of the fire truck.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Mariah Carey’s mother and sister died on the same day. The singer says her ‘heart is broken’
- 2 dead, 1 seriously injured in multiple ATV crashes at same resort just days apart
- Hall County man stole from employer, donated $80K to church, spent $100K for hunting trips
A person inside the car that hit the fire truck was critically injured.
No firefighters reported any injuries while on the scene.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group