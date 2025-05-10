Volunteers celebrate one year of feeding Paulding County residents with food pantry

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Last year, a group of fraternities and sororities created the Paulding United Food Pantry.

This year, they celebrated their first year of service by giving away more food.

Volunteers work together to keep the shelves full.

The pantry was created by members of the Divine 9, the Masons, and the Eastern Stars.

“It’s not just food insecurity, we see a lot of things. We have a lot of homelessness as well,” school social worker Byanca Beasley said.

“We’re one of the poorest districts in metro Atlanta, and our kids have a need for food, clothing, supplies, and so that’s where Paulding United stepped in,” school social worker Kim Cayetano said.

The pantry and its satellite pantries offer food, school supplies, hygiene supplies, and even clothing. Students and their families are referred by counselors or teachers, then school social workers use the pantries and all of their other resources to help.

