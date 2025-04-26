Paulding County man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 murder

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Paulding County man has been found guilty of murder in the 2021 death of Lindsey Foster of Dallas, Georgia.

On July 2, 2021, deputies responded to reports of shots being fired.

Detectives say they reviewed surveillance footage and text messages to identify Octavious Bates, 32, as the shooter.

They were also able to gather gunshot residue from Bates’ clothing.

During Bates’ week-long trial, the victim’s family, witnesses, the lead detective, GBI agents, and the State’s Medical Examiner testified.

The jury deliberated for under two hours before finding Bates guilty of all charges.

He was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and tampering with evidence.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

