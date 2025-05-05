Paulding Co. deputies looking for missing 12-year-old boy

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 12-year-old boy.
Josean Smith was last seen near Harmony Creek Lane at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Smith is four feet, eleven inches tall and weighs approximately 80 lbs.
He has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black shorts, and red Jordans. He has a scar on his chin.
If you have information about his location, please call 911.
