Paulding Co. deputies looking for missing 12-year-old boy

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Josean Smith was last seen near Harmony Creek Lane at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Smith is four feet, eleven inches tall and weighs approximately 80 lbs.

He has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black shorts, and red Jordans. He has a scar on his chin.

If you have information about his location, please call 911.

