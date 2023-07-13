Man with identical twin charged with killing 18-year-old at Ga. mobile home park

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The man police say is responsible for an 18-year-old woman’s death in Paulding County is now in custody.

Deputies say Devon Michael Gandy, 19, turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday.

Investigators responded to the Nebo Ridge Estates on June 24 where they found Katherine Maline Castillo-Martinez who had been shot inside a mobile home inside the community.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Detectives say several people got into an argument inside the mobile home that morning.

Gandy also has an identical twin who deputies say was not involved in the argument or murder.

He is currently being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond on a murder charge. Authorities say more charges are likely as the investigation continues.

More suspects and charges are expected, according to the sheriff’s office.

