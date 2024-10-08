Paulding County deputies find 4-year-old with autism

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Paulding County deputies have located a 4-year-old with autism who disappeared.
Deputies said the 4-year-old was last seen in the area of Dillon Drive and Braxton Drive just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
Deputies found her at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
She is described as being minimally verbal.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Hurricane Milton: Peach Pass adjusting lanes to help move evacuees faster
- UGA wide receiver Colbie Young arrested on battery, assault on unborn child charges
- BioLab Fire: Call center for chemical plant impacts opens Tuesday in Rockdale County
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group