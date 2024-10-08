Paulding County deputies find 4-year-old with autism

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Paulding County deputies have located a 4-year-old with autism who disappeared.

Deputies said the 4-year-old was last seen in the area of Dillon Drive and Braxton Drive just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies found her at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

She is described as being minimally verbal.

