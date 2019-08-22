0 11-year-old girl says man tried to abduct her into van in Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A white van is at the center of the search for a man who deputies say tried to kidnap an 11-year-old girl.

Neighbors are now using social media to try to track the man down.

Investigators released crystal-clear photos Thursday of the van as deputies say it drove through the neighborhoods along School Road in Paulding County.

They told Channel 2's Richard Elliot that the driver may have tried to abduct an 11-year-old girl as she walked her dog Wednesday afternoon.

When he tried to order her to get in the van, deputies said, she ran away and told her mother, who called 911.

Paulding County posted the photos on its social media feeds, hoping for feedback -- and the county got it.

"As a result of those images being released on social media and to the media, we're actually having more citizens who have surveillance systems reach out to us, so we've actually got some better images we're confirming right now," said Sgt. Ashley Henson, with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.

Taris Souden lives just a few doors down from where the alleged attempted kidnapping happened. She told Elliot that neighbors are all talking about it on social media and are sharing the photos.

"I don't have to rely on somebody. It's just right there. Social media, the neighborhood -- everything is right there at our fingertips," Souden said.

She said the neighbors are definitely on the lookout for that white van.

Deputies say they can't be sure the man in the van definitely tried to kidnap the little girl, but they need to talk to him to find out.

Charles Severtson, who also lives along School Road, said everyone there is keeping a lookout for him.

"We definitely got to keep an eye on our kids all the time," Severtson said.

Deputies are asking anyone who recognizes the van, or knows anything about the attempted kidnapping, to call the Juvenile Investigations Division at 770-443-3016 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

Just got this much clearer picture of the van involved in a suspected attempted child abduction case. Paulding County deputies are searching for it.

