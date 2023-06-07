Active shooter training held at Paulding County middle school

DALLAS, Ga. — If you saw a lot of police activity at a Paulding County middle school on Wednesday, don’t worry it was just a drill.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Paulding County Emergency Management Agency staged active shooter training at Scoggins Middle School in Dallas.

They also used Mulberry Rock Park for the exercise.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Tree crashes through roof of woman's home in Southwest Atlanta

©2022 Cox Media Group