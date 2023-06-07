Active shooter training held at Paulding County middle school

DALLAS, Ga. — If you saw a lot of police activity at a Paulding County middle school on Wednesday, don’t worry it was just a drill.
Paulding County Emergency Management Agency staged active shooter training at Scoggins Middle School in Dallas.
They also used Mulberry Rock Park for the exercise.
