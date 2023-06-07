Fentanyl found in threatening letter sent to Ga. Tech was actually sugar, officials say

ATLANTA — A suspicious substance inside a threatening letter sent to Georgia Tech was mistakenly identified as fentanyl on Wednesday.

Georgia Tech officials later announced that FBI and postal inspectors tested the package and determined the substance was actually sugar.

Atlanta Fire Rescue initially said six people were exposed to fentanyl in a package on the campus of Georgia Institute of Technology on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Firefighters got reports about a suspicious substance found inside a package on Atlantic Drive around 3:45 p.m.

The address matches the Krone Engineered Biosystems Building.

TRENDING STORIES:

The university evacuated the building.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police said staff members opened a threatening letter that was mailed over the weekend and found the fentanyl inside.

None of the people who were exposed had to be taken to the hospital.

Hazardous materials crews cleaned the building.

Police are still investigating where the letter came from.

IN OTHER NEWS:

You may be running out of time to ‘Shoot the Hooch,’ owner says he doesn’t ‘feel safe’ opening





©2022 Cox Media Group