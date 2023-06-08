GBI finds abandoned car of mother of 4 who vanished in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is releasing new details in its search for a woman who vanished over the weekend.

Ebony Varner, a 39-year-old mother of four, was last seen around 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, June 3 near Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and I-285 in Doraville.

The GBI says they found her car with her personal belongings about 30 miles away from her home in Riverdale, but there were no signs of the missing mother.

Investigators say they believe she could be in danger.

Family members told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington that they just want her back.

“This is not just a missing woman. This is someone who is very special to not just her family but to different communities,” a family member said.

Varner’s neighbor Bath-Ammi Wright says hearing about her neighbor was disturbing.

“I’ve never seen anything strange going on in that area,” she said.

Family members remain hopeful that someone will come forward with answers.

“Her kids need her. We as a family, we’re in the dark and it’s a total loss for us right now,” the family member told Washington.

Police have not explained why they believe she could be in danger.

