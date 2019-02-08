Part of KSU cheerleader's lawsuit dismissed against sheriff, ex-lawmaker

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a former Kennesaw State University Cheerleader against Cobb Sheriff Neil Warren and former lawmaker Earl Ehrhart.
The plaintiff, Tommia Dean, was one of five cheerleaders who took a knee during the national anthem at a college football game in the fall of 2017 to protest racial injustice and police brutality against African Americans.
The protest attracted the attention of Warren and then-State Rep. Ehrhart, who said publicly that they found it unpatriotic. They also took credit privately for pressuring the school’s president at the time, Sam Olens, into keeping the cheerleaders off the field during the anthem at subsequent games, according to text messages first published by The Atlanta Journal Constitution.
