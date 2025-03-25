Part of North Ave shut down after 5-foot hole opens in middle of road

ATLANTA — Part of North Avenue is shut down in northwest Atlanta after a hole opened up in the middle of a lane.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach got a close up look at the damage and spoke with a driver who got a flat tire after driving over it.

“It was literally five feet deep, I could stand in it comfortably,” David Kimbro said.

The hole opened up in an eastbound lane around 8:30 a.m. near Coca-Cola headquarters in northwest Atlanta. Police and watershed crews coned off the lanes.

“None of us saw it. Might have seemed like a shadow, but we didn’t see anything,” Kimbro said.

Kimbro was the unlucky driver who was first to smash into it as he drove to work.

“It sounded like a big clunk…and car started smoking…and just been sitting here for an hour and half,” he told Gehlbach.

A tow truck arrived, but the impact left his front tire crushed.

“Not your average Atlanta pothole?” Gehlbach asked.

“Not at all…never seen anything like that,” Kimbro replied.

