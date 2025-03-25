3 teens in stolen car accused of leading deputies on chase in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Three teens are facing charges after deputies said they stole a car and led them on a chase Friday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 2:45 p.m., a Hall County deputy said they spotted a silver Kia sedan speeding in the westbound lane of Spout Spring Road and Forest Knoll Drive. The deputy said he pulled behind the car with his lights activated to conduct a traffic stop.

Officials said the driver, identified as a 16-year-old, pulled into the right lane and then into the Light of the World Church parking lot. As the Kia slowed down, all three passengers hopped out of the car and ran, authorities said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The deputy called for backup and within 30 minutes, all three suspects were taken into custody. The sheriff’s office learned the Kia had been stolen earlier that morning in the city of Gainesville.

The HCSO charged the 16-year-old driver with theft by receiving, speeding and obstruction. The two passengers, a 16-year-old and 17-year-old, Fhilip Andres Duran, of Gainesville, were each charged with obstruction.

The 16-year-olds are from Flowery Branch, officials said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group