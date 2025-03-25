Man accused of stabbing someone to death in Gwinnett was also wanted in New York

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The man police say is responsible for a 2022 cold case in Gwinnett County was arrested after being investigated for another crime in New York.

The New York Police Department contacted Gwinnett County police in December and told them that a man they were investigating may have been involved in an unsolved murder from September 2022.

They say Delano Hill, 20, shared details about the crime that had not been made public.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Friday, Hill was arrested at his home in Suwanee and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail. He’s being held without bond on charges of aggravated assault, felony murder and malice murder.

On Sept. 5, 2022, police found 44-year-old Matthew Jones stabbed to death in the front yard of a home on Ridge Oak Drive.

Surveillance video showed someone walking toward and then away from the homicide scene before Jones’ death.

TRENDING STORIES:

Jones’ sister told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims at the time that her brother was a kind and loving person who would share scripture with fellow employees at Kroger.

“He was the kindest person, a loving son, brother and uncle,” Kim Bauman said.

Neighbors say Jones lived in the home with his parents.

It’s unclear if Jones and Hill knew one another.

New York police did not comment on what he was being investigated for in their jurisdiction.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group