Parents, veterans upset after students spray-paint over American flag

HEARD COUNTY, Ga. - Parents and local veterans are outraged after high school students spray-painted on an American Flag and then hung it outside the school.
Pictures of the flag, which had “Senior 2K18” spray-painted over it, hung outside Heard County High School in Franklin, spread quickly across social media.
We’re speaking with the school about the incident and what it’s doing to discipline the students involved, as well how local veterans’ groups are educating the student about the incident, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
Here’s the response HCHS’s principal posted on Facebook about the flag incident: pic.twitter.com/irr6a1hBMm— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) April 28, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}