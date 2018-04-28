  • Parents, veterans upset after students spray-paint over American flag

    By: Christian Jennings

    Updated:

    HEARD COUNTY, Ga. - Parents and local veterans are outraged after high school students spray-painted on an American Flag and then hung it outside the school.

    Pictures of the flag, which had “Senior 2K18” spray-painted over it, hung outside Heard County High School in Franklin, spread quickly across social media. 

    We’re speaking with the school about the incident and what it’s doing to discipline the students involved, as well how local veterans’ groups are educating the student about the incident, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.

