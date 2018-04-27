Nurse accused of stealing medications from patients at senior living home

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A man is facing multiple charges after authorities said he stole pain medication from patients at an assisted living facility.
Cherokee County deputies said they found the drugs in Allan Kenny’s car when he was pulled over for an expired tag.
Kenny, who worked at the Benton House Assisted Living Community in Woodstock, had a “wide variety” of medications, including fentanyl patches, medication for Parkinson’s Disease and other pain pills, investigators said.
We’re talking to sheriff, who said some of the suspect’s patients may have suffered because he stole their medication, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
