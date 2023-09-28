Parents scramble as federal childcare funding is set to expire this weekend

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Parents across the country are left scrambling to find money or replacement childcare as funds from the American Rescue Act are set to expire this weekend.

This act provides childcare funding.

One study says this could eventually lead to more than 900 childcare centers closing in Georgia alone.

Channel 2′s Candace McCowan spoke with Ms. Neicy’s Learning Center in southwest Atlanta on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Inside the classroom at Ms. Niecy’s Learning Center it’s business as usual, but outside, parents are worried.

One parent said they got the email a couple of days ago about them having to pay now.

“It’s going to go back to being difficult again. That extra bill that I have to worry about, trying to figure out where it’s going to come from,” said Ciera Jackson.

Since 2021, parents and childcare providers have depended on billions in funding from the American Rescue Plan. It was meant to help hold onto workers, and cover expenses like rent and utilities.

For most parents at Ms. Niecy’s, they have been able to bring their children for free, but the federal funds expire this weekend.

John Kimbrough, the co-founder of Ms. Niecy’s Learning Center said 80% of his families depend on the funding. They’ll have to pay starting next week.

“Families for the past two or three years have gotten used to being able to allocate childcare funds to other parts of their household,” said Kimbrough.

Now, those families will have to make cuts elsewhere or withdraw their kids at childcare centers around the country.

“If we can’t get the funding then you won’t get quality teachers,” said Kimbrough. “If we can’t get the funding then parents can’t bring their kids, parents can’t work, it’s a ripple effect,” said Kimbrough.

One study from the Century Foundation found this will likely lead to the closure of 70,000 childcare centers nationwide. In Georgia, they found that 944 childcare centers could close, impacting almost 82,000 kids.

For many parents, they still don’t know how or if they’ll manage it.

“Not only is the student loan coming out on October 1st, I have to pay those fees. And childcare they want to start that on October 1...I have to pay those fees,” said Nina Neal.

