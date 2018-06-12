Parents at Chamblee High call principal 'toxic and unprofessional'

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Parents of Chamblee Charter High School students told Channel 2 Action News the school's current principal is "toxic, unprofessional, and needs to go."
"The teachers are very unhappy with the current administrative environment. Words like bullying and terrorism were used. One of our favorite teachers was pulled out of the classroom in the middle of a class because of a disagreement over the content of a skit," one parent said.
The parent said teachers have faced humiliation at the school.
Parents and supporters of the high school dressed in blue Monday night at the DeKalb County Board of Education meeting to voice their disappointment in Principal Rebecca Braaten.
On Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m., we're going inside the board meeting as leaders hear from concerned parents and students.
