Parents alarmed after 'death note' found in school

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Parents are alarmed after a student brought a "death note" to a metro Atlanta school.
Hopewell Middle School officials sent a letter to parents this weekend about the frightening discovery.
A "death note" is based off an anime series in which a student comes into possession of a magical notebook that gives him the power to kill anybody whose name is in it.
The school wanted to make clear that there were no specific threats or plans in the book, and they said they don't feel there was actually any legitimate threat to anyone at the school.
But parents are still concerned.
