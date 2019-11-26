Owner of popular Athens bars arrested on rape, kidnapping charges

ATHENS, Ga. - The owner of two popular downtown Athens bars was arrested Monday after a 21-year-old woman reported she was sexually assaulted inside one of them.
The alleged assault happened Sunday at Hedges on Broad, the East Broad Street bar owned by 38-year-old David Ellis Ippisch. The business owner is facing charges of battery, sexual battery, kidnapping and rape, Athens-Clarke County police said Tuesday in a news release.
No further information about the alleged incident was released.
Ippisch also owns 100 Proof, another East Broad Street bar frequented by University of Georgia students.
We are working to learn more.
