Owner of Atlanta company that supplies safety gear, PPE says tariffs will raise her costs

ATLANTA — A supplier for city governments and corporations like Amazon says tariffs will soon force her to charge more money.

Channel 2’s Michael Doudna spoke to the owner, who says she has to charge more to stay profitable.

Jenneifer Barbosa has spent years building her small business, going from her kitchen table to a warehouse.

“Well, first of all, I wasn’t anticipating to get to this point, but it’s actually very exciting and it’s a blessing,” she said.

Now, International Supply Partners makes an an assortment of products like safety vests, gloves and PPE.

Her clients include construction companies, the City of Atlanta and even Amazon.

“It’s very competitive,” Barbosa told Doudna.

But to keep prices low, she relies on a global economy.

“The mats are in Europe. We have products that are made in China, some in, I think Taiwan, as well as Singapore,” she said.

So when tariffs hit, things changed. While she has looked for domestic alternatives, affordable options don’t exist.

“Some things we cannot source here in the U.S., not yet, at least. And so it comes with the cost of doing business,” Barbosa told Doudna.

The trickle-down effect, she says, will be felt by the government she supplies.

Barbosa has sent emails telling governments to stockpile before basic goods cost more taxpayer dollars. She said very few took her up on her offer.

“Some things we just cannot manage or negotiate. You know, the cost of shipment is the cost of shipment, and the cost of tariffs is the cost of tariffs,” Barbosa said.

