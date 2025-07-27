Overnight parties in northwest GA end with multiple people shot

ROME, Ga. — An investigation is underway after two separate gatherings led to multiple people being hurt over the weekend, according to Rome police.

On Saturday evening, Rome officers were in the area of E 2nd Avenue and E 9th Street when they heard what sounded like rifle-caliber gunfire. As officers responded, dispatch began receiving several calls about a shooting near 106 E 11th Street.

RPD said when officers arrived, they found the scene consistent with reports of gunfire. Officers found a speaker, table, backpack, cell phone, and at least one rifle casing while searching the area.

Witnesses told police the shooting happened during a ‘back-to-school’ party attended by multiple people.

Rome officials said no injuries were reported in this shooting.

Then, around 2:19 a.m., officers patrolling near Hardy Avenue were called to reports of gunfire from a large party at 516 Hardy Avenue.

RPD said the home is known to its agency for frequent disturbances and was hosting a gathering with over 100 people in attendance.

Upon hearing shots, officers ran to the scene and found three gunshot victims—two women with leg injuries, and another victim was found closer to Grover Street.

Police immediately rendered aid, and all three were taken to the hospital for medical treatment. Their ages and identities were not released.

During the investigation, the host of the party, Marvin Blackburn, became combative and uncooperative, Rome police said.

Authorities said they repeated commands to leave the home; however, Blackburn threatened officers and resisted arrest.

RPD said Blackburn was Tased and arrested. He’s charged with three counts of felony obstruction, two counts of misdemeanor obstruction, three counts of simple battery on a police officer and maintaining a disorderly house

Police also arrested and charged Sammya Sewell with misdemeanor obstruction for failing to comply with commands while officers attempted to secure the scene.

“These types of incidents not only put lives at risk but also place an incredible burden on emergency resources,” said Kelly Madden, Public Information Officer for the Rome Police Department. “We are committed to maintaining public safety, and we encourage our residents to report suspicious activity and to avoid hosting or attending gatherings that pose a risk to the community.”

Both incidents remain under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Rome Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 706-238-5121.

