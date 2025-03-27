Opening Day 2025: Braves to host block party in Summerhill neighborhood

ATLANTA — Play ball! Opening Day has arrived Thursday for the Atlanta Braves.

While the team opens the season on the west coast, the rest of the Braves organization is heading back to its roots for the Opening Day watch party.

The Braves will host a block party in Summerhill on Thursday with screens set up along Georgia Ave. and Reed Street.

The block party will also have activities for the family, including live performances, lawn games and contests and food from local restaurants. Blooper, the Heavy Hitters and the Tomahawk Team will also attend.

The Summerhill block party begins at 3:30 p.m. before first pitch at 4:10 p.m.

If you can’t make it to Opening Day in San Diego or the block party in Atlanta, you can still support the Braves by wearing your best fan gear. The Braves are encouraging fans to “Rep the A” on social media.

