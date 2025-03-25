Atlanta Braves unveil updated Braves Kids Club membership options

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves have unveiled their new and improved Braves Kids Club program.

The kid-focused programming will take place in the new Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Park located in the Left Field Plaza between the Left Field Gate and Third Base Gate on select Kids Club Days all season long.

The Rookie Membership is free and includes all previous Kids Club offerings.

Fans can upgrade to the paid All-Star Membership for $45, which adds the opportunity to line the field with the players during the National Anthem, be selected as the Kids Club Member of the Game, and be recognized on Braves television and radio broadcasts.

You can get more details on the Braves Kids Club at https://www.mlb.com/braves/tickets/kids-club.

