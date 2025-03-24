Braves trade Ian Anderson to Angels in exchange for José Suárez

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves traded right-hander Ian Anderson to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for left-hander José Suárez on Sunday.

Anderson, who hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2022, had been fighting for a spot back in the Braves rotation. He missed all of 2023 season after having Tommy John surgery and only pitched in the minors last year.

During spring training, Anderson compiled a 2.65 ERA over four starts.

The Braves selected Anderson with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft. Over his three major league seasons, Anderson went 22-13 with a 3.97 ERA and won a World Series ring with Atlanta in 2021.

Los Angeles signed Suárez as a teen back in 2014. Throughout his career, he started 34 games for the Angels. Like Anderson though, he also had his struggles and was sent back to the minors.

This is the fourth trade between the Braves and Angels this offseason.

