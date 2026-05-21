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One of Rockdale County’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ suspects arrested

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Makale Waller One of Rockdale County’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ suspects arrested (Rockdale County Sheriff's Office)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta sheriff’s office says deputies have arrested one of the agency’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” suspects.

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According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Makale Waller was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Authorities say Waller was wanted on several charges, including:

  • Aggravated assault
  • Terroristic threats and acts
  • Criminal trespass

Officials have not yet released additional details about the investigation or where the arrest took place.

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