One of Rockdale County’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ suspects arrested

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta sheriff’s office says deputies have arrested one of the agency’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” suspects.
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According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Makale Waller was taken into custody on Wednesday.
Authorities say Waller was wanted on several charges, including:
- Aggravated assault
- Terroristic threats and acts
- Criminal trespass
Officials have not yet released additional details about the investigation or where the arrest took place.
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